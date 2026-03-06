South Alabama takes on Georgia Southern in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia Southern Eagles (18-15, 10-10 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (21-10, 11-7 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (18-15, 10-10 Sun Belt) vs. South Alabama Jaguars (21-10, 11-7 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against Georgia Southern.

The Jaguars’ record in Sun Belt play is 11-7, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. South Alabama has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 10-10 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is third in the Sun Belt scoring 80.6 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

South Alabama averages 74.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 79.9 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.3 per game South Alabama gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Jaguars won 87-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Adam Olsen led the Jaguars with 22 points, and Spudd Webb led the Eagles with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaze Harris is averaging 18.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Jaguars. Olsen is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyren Moore averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc. Alden Applewhite is shooting 55.4% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 26.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

