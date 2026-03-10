SMU plays Syracuse in ACC Tournament

Syracuse Orange (15-16, 6-12 ACC) vs. SMU Mustangs (19-12, 8-10 ACC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Syracuse Orange (15-16, 6-12 ACC) vs. SMU Mustangs (19-12, 8-10 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Syracuse square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Mustangs are 8-10 against ACC opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. SMU is eighth in the ACC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by B.J. Edwards averaging 4.6.

The Orange’s record in ACC games is 6-12. Syracuse has an 8-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

SMU makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Syracuse averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game SMU gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Syracuse won the last matchup 79-78 on Feb. 14. Donnie Freeman scored 18 to help lead Syracuse to the victory, and Jaden Toombs scored 19 points for SMU.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samet Yigitoglu is averaging 11 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Freeman is averaging 17 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Orange. Nate Kingz is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 81.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.