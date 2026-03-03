SMU plays No. 22 Miami (FL) after Miller’s 26-point game

Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 12-4 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (19-10, 8-8 ACC) Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces…

Miami Hurricanes (23-6, 12-4 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (19-10, 8-8 ACC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces No. 22 Miami (FL) after Kevin Miller scored 26 points in SMU’s 95-75 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Mustangs have gone 15-2 in home games. SMU averages 85.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 12-4 in conference matchups. Miami (FL) is third in the ACC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ernest Udeh Jr. averaging 3.0.

SMU’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game SMU allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samet Yigitoglu is averaging 10.8 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tre Donaldson is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 16.5 points and 5.8 assists. Malik Reneau is averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 82.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

