Smith and the Army Black Knights take on conference foe Bucknell

Army Black Knights (22-6, 13-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-17, 7-10 Patriot) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Army Black Knights (22-6, 13-4 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-17, 7-10 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kya Smith and Army visit Tuana Coskun and Bucknell in Patriot play Wednesday.

The Bison have gone 7-6 at home. Bucknell averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Black Knights are 13-4 against conference opponents. Army leads the Patriot giving up just 55.1 points per game while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Bucknell averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Army gives up. Army has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Patriot play. Army won the last matchup 64-44 on Jan. 21. Camryn Tade scored 16 points to help lead the Black Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coskun is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Bison. Reese Zemitis is averaging 10.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the past 10 games.

Tade is averaging 13.3 points for the Black Knights. Reese Ericson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 53.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 7-3, averaging 60.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.