Shaw hits 5 3s, scores 19 as No. 15 West Virginia women beat Arizona State in Big 12 quarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sydney Shaw hit five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points, Gia Cooke scored 16, and second-seeded West Virginia beat No. 10 seed Arizona State 67-54 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

No. 15 West Virginia (25-6) plays Saturday in the semifinals against the winner between No. 20 Baylor, the No. 3 seed, and sixth-seeded Colorado. The Mountaineers have won 25 games in each of coach Mark Kellogg’s first three seasons.

Shaw tied the program record for 3-pointers in a Big 12 Tournament game. Jordan Harrison added 10 points, five assists and three steals for West Virginia.

Marley Washenitz led Arizona State (24-10) with 14 points and Heloisa Carrera scored 10. Gabby Elliott left the game due to an apparent knee injury with 5:33 left in the third quarter but returned to start the fourth and finished with nine points — all in the first half.

Washenitz hit a 3-pointer that capped an 8-0 run to open the fourth quarter and made it 52-50 game with 8:05 left. Shaw answered 30 seconds later with a 3 before Cooke added a putback and — after a steal by Wheeler — another 3 before Shaw hit her final 3-pointer to give West Virginia a 13-point lead with 2:37 to go.

The Sun Devils went scoreless for more than six minutes in the fourth quarter before Carrera hit two free throws that made it 63-52 with 1:48 left.

West Virginia: Plays in the semifinals Saturday.

Arizona State: Awaits a likely at-large NCAA Tournament berth.

