SFA plays Nicholls in Southland Tournament

Nicholls Colonels (15-15, 11-12 Southland) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (22-9, 16-6 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SFA plays in the Southland Tournament against Nicholls.

The Ladyjacks are 16-6 against Southland opponents and 6-3 in non-conference play. SFA averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the Southland, paced by Kaylinn Kemp with 5.0.

The Colonels are 11-12 in Southland play. Nicholls is 3-12 against opponents with a winning record.

SFA averages 76.2 points, 13.5 more per game than the 62.7 Nicholls allows. Nicholls averages 64.7 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 67.1 SFA gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. SFA won 77-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Harmaine Dominguez led SFA with 18 points, and Marie Kenembeni led Nicholls with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominguez is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 13 points. Key Roseby is averaging 14.3 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Jesslynn Jalomo is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 8.3 points. Sh’Diamond McKnight is averaging 16.2 points and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ladyjacks: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 34.6 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 63.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

