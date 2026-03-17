Seattle U and St. Thomas square off in NIT matchup

Saint Thomas Tommies (24-9, 13-5 Summit League) at Seattle U Redhawks (20-13, 9-11 WCC) Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Saint Thomas Tommies (24-9, 13-5 Summit League) at Seattle U Redhawks (20-13, 9-11 WCC)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays St. Thomas in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Redhawks have gone 9-11 against WCC opponents, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Seattle U is ninth in the WCC in rebounding with 30.3 rebounds. Will Heimbrodt leads the Redhawks with 5.3 boards.

The Tommies’ record in Summit League play is 13-5. St. Thomas averages 17.1 assists per game to lead the Summit League, paced by Nolan Minessale with 4.4.

Seattle U is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Seattle U gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maleek Arington is averaging 4.6 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Redhawks. Heimbrodt is averaging 12.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

Minessale is averaging 20 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tommies: 7-3, averaging 84.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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