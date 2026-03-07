Seamster, UT Arlington Mavericks to visit Hubbard, Abilene Christian Wildcats

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-13, 8-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-17, 5-12 WAC) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (16-13, 8-9 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (13-17, 5-12 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradyn Hubbard and Abilene Christian host Raysean Seamster and UT Arlington in WAC play.

The Wildcats are 9-4 in home games. Abilene Christian is seventh in the WAC in rebounding averaging 28.4 rebounds. Hubbard paces the Wildcats with 4.7 boards.

The Mavericks have gone 8-9 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington is fifth in the WAC with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Seamster averaging 4.2.

Abilene Christian scores 70.2 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 67.1 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.3 percentage points lower than Abilene Christian has allowed to its opponents (49.5%).

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Abilene Christian won 67-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Hubbard led Abilene Christian with 21 points, and Casmir Chavis led UT Arlington with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Chilaydrien Newton is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Marcell McCreary averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Chavis is shooting 44.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 27.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 67.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.