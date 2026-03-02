Scott leads UAPB against Jackson State after 26-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-17, 9-7 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-20, 8-8 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (12-17, 9-7 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-20, 8-8 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB plays Jackson State after Jaquan Scott scored 26 points in UAPB’s 70-69 loss to the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils.

The Tigers are 5-3 on their home court. Jackson State has a 3-15 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Lions have gone 9-7 against SWAC opponents. UAPB has a 3-11 record against teams over .500.

Jackson State is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 46.3% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Jackson State allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UAPB won 84-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Quion Williams led UAPB with 25 points, and Dorian McMillian led Jackson State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMillian averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Daeshun Ruffin is shooting 39.5% and averaging 22.0 points over the past 10 games.

Alex Mirhosseini averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Golden Lions: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

