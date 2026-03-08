Santa Clara Broncos take on the San Francisco Dons in WCC Tournament

San Francisco Dons (18-13, 11-9 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (23-8, 13-5 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (18-13, 11-9 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (23-8, 13-5 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays in the WCC Tournament against San Francisco.

The Broncos’ record in WCC games is 13-5, and their record is 10-3 against non-conference opponents. Santa Clara is the leader in the WCC with 15.4 fast break points.

The Dons are 11-9 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Santa Clara scores 81.1 points, 13.4 more per game than the 67.7 San Francisco gives up. San Francisco has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Santa Clara won the last meeting 90-82 on Feb. 28. Maia Jones scored 29 to help lead Santa Clara to the victory, and Candy Edokpaigbe scored 23 points for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Schmidt is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks. Ashley Hawkins is averaging 15.3 points and 6.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Edokpaigbe is averaging 17.7 points for the Dons. Mara Neira is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Dons: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

