San Jose State takes on Colorado State after Cummins’ 24-point performance

Colorado State Rams (23-7, 14-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (4-26, 2-17 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Colorado State Rams (23-7, 14-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (4-26, 2-17 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts Colorado State after Allie Cummins scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 65-52 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Spartans have gone 4-9 at home. San Jose State is 1-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.9 turnovers per game.

The Rams have gone 14-5 against MWC opponents. Colorado State scores 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game.

San Jose State is shooting 33.8% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 35.7% Colorado State allows to opponents. Colorado State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game San Jose State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Colorado State won 75-60 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Lexus Bargesser led Colorado State with 22 points, and Amira Brown led San Jose State with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maya Anderson is averaging 13.7 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Cummins is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bargesser is scoring 15.6 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams. Brooke Carlson is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 55.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.