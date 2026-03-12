San Jose State secures 84-74 victory in Mountain West Conference Tournament against Boise State

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colby Garland had 22 points in San Jose State’s 84-74 win over sixth-seeded Boise State on…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Colby Garland had 22 points in San Jose State’s 84-74 win over sixth-seeded Boise State on Wednesday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

San Jose State (9-23) plays No. 3 seed New Mexico in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Garland had five rebounds and three steals for the Spartans. Jermaine Washington scored 18 points and added six assists. Adrian Myers went 6 of 11 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Javan Buchanan led the Broncos (20-11, 12-8) in scoring, finishing with 28 points, 13 rebounds and two steals. Boise State also got 17 points and six rebounds from Andrew Meadow. Drew Fielder also had 12 points and six rebounds.

San Jose State entered halftime up 41-39. Washington paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. San Jose State used a 12-2 second-half run to break a 43-43 tie and take the lead at 55-45 with 15:17 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Garland scored 13 second-half points.

