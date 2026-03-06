San Jose State hosts Bennett and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (17-13, 8-11 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 3-16 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Wyoming Cowboys (17-13, 8-11 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 3-16 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits San Jose State after Khaden Bennett scored 27 points in Wyoming’s 83-73 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Spartans are 6-9 on their home court. San Jose State gives up 77.9 points and has been outscored by 6.7 points per game.

The Cowboys are 8-11 in conference games. Wyoming averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 8-6 when winning the turnover battle.

San Jose State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 77.0 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 77.9 San Jose State allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Wyoming won the last meeting 66-62 on Jan. 24. Damarion Dennis scored 16 points to help lead the Cowboys to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Washington averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Colby Garland is averaging 20.1 points and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Leland Walker is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Dennis is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.