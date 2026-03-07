San Jose State hosts Bennett and Wyoming

Wyoming Cowboys (17-13, 8-11 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 3-16 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Wyoming Cowboys (17-13, 8-11 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-22, 3-16 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits San Jose State after Khaden Bennett scored 27 points in Wyoming’s 83-73 win against the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Spartans are 6-9 in home games. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 2.3.

The Cowboys are 8-11 against conference opponents. Wyoming is seventh in the MWC with 14.0 assists per game led by Leland Walker averaging 3.5.

San Jose State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Wyoming gives up. Wyoming’s 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than San Jose State has given up to its opponents (49.2%).

The teams play for the second time this season in MWC play. Wyoming won the last meeting 66-62 on Jan. 24. Damarion Dennis scored 16 points to help lead the Cowboys to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Spartans. Adrian Myers is averaging 13.5 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nasir Meyer averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Dennis is shooting 53.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 25.9 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

