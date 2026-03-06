San Francisco Dons face the San Diego Toreros in WCC Tournament

San Diego Toreros (12-20, 5-14 WCC) vs. San Francisco Dons (16-13, 9-9 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (12-20, 5-14 WCC) vs. San Francisco Dons (16-13, 9-9 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and San Diego meet in the WCC Tournament.

The Dons’ record in WCC games is 9-9, and their record is 7-4 against non-conference opponents. San Francisco is sixth in the WCC scoring 67.9 points while shooting 40.9% from the field.

The Toreros’ record in WCC action is 5-14. San Diego is second in the WCC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Eva Ruse averaging 2.6.

San Francisco scores 67.9 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 63.5 San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Francisco allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. San Francisco won 69-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Candy Edokpaigbe led San Francisco with 24 points, and Kylie Ray led San Diego with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noelia Mourino is averaging seven points and 6.9 rebounds for the Dons. Edokpaigbe is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Ray averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Olivia Owens is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

