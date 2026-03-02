San Diego State faces Air Force after Panganiban’s 20-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (24-4, 18-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (13-16, 7-12 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 6 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (24-4, 18-1 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (13-16, 7-12 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State faces Air Force after Naomi Panganiban scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 70-51 win against the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Falcons have gone 8-4 in home games. Air Force has a 3-11 record against teams above .500.

The Aztecs are 18-1 against MWC opponents. San Diego State averages 70.3 points and has outscored opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Air Force scores 59.5 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 59.3 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Air Force allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. San Diego State won the last meeting 62-51 on Dec. 31. Nala Williams scored 12 points to help lead the Aztecs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Falcons. Emily Adams is averaging 11.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

Panganiban is averaging 13.8 points for the Aztecs. Kennedy Lee is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 5-5, averaging 62.8 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 66.4 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.