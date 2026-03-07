Samford Bulldogs and Furman Paladins play in SoCon Tournament

Furman Paladins (19-12, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (18-13, 11-7 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Furman Paladins (19-12, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Samford Bulldogs (18-13, 11-7 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays in the SoCon Tournament against Furman.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-7 against SoCon opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Samford is ninth in the SoCon with 7.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Faulkner averaging 2.6.

The Paladins’ record in SoCon play is 10-8. Furman is the SoCon leader with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Charles Johnston averaging 9.2.

Samford scores 78.8 points, 8.5 more per game than the 70.3 Furman gives up. Furman averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Samford allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Furman won 78-73 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Tom House led Furman with 21 points, and Jadin Booth led Samford with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booth is scoring 21.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Faulkner is averaging 17.6 points and 11.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnston is averaging 10.1 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 2.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

