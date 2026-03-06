Sam Houston visits Liberty following Decker’s 30-point outing

Sam Houston Bearkats (21-9, 13-6 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (24-6, 16-3 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (21-9, 13-6 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (24-6, 16-3 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays Sam Houston after Brett Decker Jr. scored 30 points in Liberty’s 76-71 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Flames have gone 13-2 at home. Liberty scores 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Bearkats are 13-6 in CUSA play. Sam Houston is the CUSA leader with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Kashie Natt averaging 7.6.

Liberty makes 51.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Sam Houston averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Liberty gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Liberty won the last meeting 82-74 on Jan. 10. Zach Cleveland scored 23 points points to help lead the Flames to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Decker is averaging 16.9 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Po’Boigh King is scoring 14.4 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Bearkats. Jacob Walker is averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 23.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 82.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

