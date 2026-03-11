Sam Houston squares off against Liberty in CUSA Tournament

Liberty Lady Flames (17-12, 11-7 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (18-11, 11-7 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (17-12, 11-7 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (18-11, 11-7 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays in the CUSA Tournament against Liberty.

The Bearkats have gone 11-7 against CUSA opponents, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Sam Houston leads the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Flames’ record in CUSA play is 11-7. Liberty is third in the CUSA with 34.0 rebounds per game led by Ify Nwaobi averaging 9.6.

Sam Houston makes 39.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Liberty averages 63.7 points per game, 4.9 more than the 58.8 Sam Houston gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Sam Houston won the last matchup 59-53 on Jan. 8. Deborah Ogayemi scored 17 to help lead Sam Houston to the victory, and Elisabeth Aegisdottir scored 11 points for Liberty.

TOP PERFORMERS: Annika Corcoran is shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 7.2 points. Fanta Kone is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Avery Mills is shooting 42.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Flames. Emmy Stout is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 59.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.