Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on the Fairfield Stags in MAAC Tournament

Fairfield Stags (20-12, 12-9 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (17-11, 14-6 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Fairfield Stags (20-12, 12-9 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (17-11, 14-6 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays in the MAAC Tournament against Fairfield.

The Peacocks’ record in MAAC play is 14-6, and their record is 3-5 against non-conference opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 71.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Stags are 12-9 against MAAC teams. Fairfield has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

Saint Peter’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Peacocks won 83-74 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. TJ Robinson led the Peacocks with 21 points, and Declan Wucherpfennig led the Stags with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Bland is scoring 14.0 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Peacocks. Bryce Eaton is averaging 13.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games.

Braden Sparks averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Wucherpfennig is shooting 52.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

