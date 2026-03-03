Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks face the Davidson Wildcats, seek 5th straight win

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-10, 11-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (18-11, 9-7 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (19-10, 11-5 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (18-11, 9-7 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Hawks take on Davidson.

The Wildcats have gone 11-6 at home. Davidson ranks second in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Hawks have gone 11-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Davidson averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 42.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Davidson have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Davidson won 62-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Sam Brown led Davidson with 13 points, and Justice Ajogbor led Saint Joseph’s (PA) with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts Blums is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaiden Glover is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Hawks. Dasear Haskins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

