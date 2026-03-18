Saint Bonaventure, Drexel meet in NIT

Drexel Dragons (21-10, 14-6 CAA) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-15, 7-12 A-10) Olean, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (21-10, 14-6 CAA) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (16-15, 7-12 A-10)

Olean, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and Drexel meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bonnies are 7-12 against A-10 opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure is 4-2 in one-possession games.

The Dragons are 14-6 in CAA play. Drexel averages 15.4 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Grace O’Neill with 4.1.

Saint Bonaventure makes 41.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Drexel has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Drexel has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 39.0% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elyse MacDonough is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, while averaging 4.5 points. Laycee Drake is averaging 16.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Amaris Baker is scoring 19.1 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Dragons: 7-3, averaging 62.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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