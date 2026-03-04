Sacred Heart Pioneers play in MAAC Tournament against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-22, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-17, 10-10 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 2:30 p.m.…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-22, 6-14 MAAC) vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers (12-17, 10-10 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart plays in the MAAC Tournament against Saint Peter’s.

The Pioneers have gone 10-10 against MAAC teams, with a 2-7 record in non-conference play. Sacred Heart has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Peacocks are 6-14 against MAAC teams. Saint Peter’s is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

Sacred Heart is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 40.1% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 51.8 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 62.1 Sacred Heart gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Sacred Heart won 63-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Amelia Wood led Sacred Heart with 18 points, and De’Naya Rippey led Saint Peter’s with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood is shooting 36.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Pioneers. Nalyce Dudley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Louella Allana is averaging 3.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Peacocks. Rippey is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 54.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 52.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

