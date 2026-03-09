Rutgers turns to LSU assistant Gary Redus II to revive its struggling women’s basketball program

Rutgers hired Gary Redus II as its women’s basketball coach on Monday to replace Coquese Washington. Redus has worked on…

Rutgers hired Gary Redus II as its women’s basketball coach on Monday to replace Coquese Washington.

Redus has worked on Kim Mulkey’s staff at LSU since the 2022-23 season, which ended with the Tigers winning a national championship. Before LSU, the 36-year-old Redus spent time at SMU, Vanderbilt and Division II Delta State as an assistant. This will be his first head coaching position.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to be the next women’s basketball coach at Rutgers University,” Redus said. “I am no stranger to the rich history of basketball here at Rutgers and I look forward to building on that legacy as we move the program forward.”

He has been a chief recruiter for LSU, helping bring in two of the top classes in college basketball over the past three seasons.

Rutgers fired Washington a week ago after four seasons and a 42-84 record. The Scarlet Knights were 1-17 in Big Ten play this past season — its worst mark ever in the conference.

The Scarlet Knights used to be one of the top programs in women’s basketball under Hall of Fame coach C. Vivian Stringer, going to two Final Fours and winning four Big East championships. Stringer retired in 2022. In her time at the school the program made 17 NCAA appearances.

Rutgers president William Tate and new athletic director Kelli Zinn both previously worked at LSU.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary and his family to Rutgers,” Zinn said. “Having worked with him previously, I’ve seen firsthand the energy, commitment, and competitive mindset he brings to coaching. Coach Redus is well known as one of the top recruiters in the country, with an exceptional ability to create relationships and attract elite talent. He is an outstanding teacher of the game with a reputation for developing student-athletes to reach their fullest potential.”

