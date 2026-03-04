Ruffin leads Jackson State against Mississippi Valley State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-28, 2-15 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-20, 9-8 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-28, 2-15 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-20, 9-8 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Mississippi Valley State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 38 points in Jackson State’s 81-78 victory against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 6-3 in home games. Jackson State ranks fourth in the SWAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dionjahe Thomas averaging 2.3.

The Delta Devils are 2-15 in conference play. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-21 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Jackson State is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points lower than the 47.6% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Jackson State won 97-81 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Jayme Mitchell led Jackson State with 39 points, and Michael James led Mississippi Valley State with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 14 points for the Tigers. Ruffin is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games.

James is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 21.2 points and 1.8 steals. Daniel Mayfield is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

