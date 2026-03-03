Roy and Clary lead Oklahoma State over UCF, 111-104 in OT

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Roy finished with 27 points, Kanye Clary scored seven of his 23 in overtime and…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Roy finished with 27 points, Kanye Clary scored seven of his 23 in overtime and Oklahoma State beat UCF 111-104 on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State ended the extra period on an 11-4 run and outscored UCF 17-10. Clary hit a 3-pointer and shot 4 of 4 from the line in OT.

The Cowboys (18-12, 6-11 Big 12) have won two of their last three since ending a five-game losing streak. UCF (20-9, 9-8) has lost two straight.

Jaylen Curry and Christian Coleman added 16 points apiece for Oklahoma State. The Cowboys shot 49% (35 of 72) from the floor and 80% (32 of 40) from the free-throw line.

Themus Fulks scored 22 points to lead UCF. Riley Kugel added 18 points.

With 24 seconds remaining left in regulation, Isaiah Coleman’s dunk gave Oklahoma State a 94-91 lead. UCF answered with Chris Johnson’s 3-pointer to knot it at 94-all with 11 seconds left. The Cowboys had the final possession, but Curry missed a field goal and John Bol blocked Roy’s jumper to force the extra period.

UCF built a double-digit lead early in the first half before Oklahoma State used a 21-8 run to tie it 31-all. The Cowboys then closed the half on a 9-4 spurt for a 45-40 halftime advantage. Curry led the Cowboys with 12 first-half points and Kugel scored 11 for the Knights.

Up next

Oklahoma State ends its regular season at home against No. 7 Houston on Saturday.

UCF is at West Virginia on Friday in a regular-season finale.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.