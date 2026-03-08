Robert Morris plays in Horizon League Tournament against the Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (16-14, 13-8 Horizon League) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (22-10, 14-7 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Detroit Mercy Titans (16-14, 13-8 Horizon League) vs. Robert Morris Colonials (22-10, 14-7 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris plays in the Horizon League Tournament against Detroit Mercy.

The Colonials have gone 14-7 against Horizon League teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Robert Morris averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 9-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Titans are 13-8 against Horizon League teams. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon League with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Legend Geeter averaging 6.2.

Robert Morris’ average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Detroit Mercy allows. Detroit Mercy averages 5.7 more points per game (77.9) than Robert Morris gives up (72.2).

The teams square off for the third time this season. Robert Morris won the last meeting 73-62 on Feb. 26. Ryan Prather Jr. scored 29 to help lead Robert Morris to the victory, and Orlando Lovejoy scored 19 points for Detroit Mercy.

TOP PERFORMERS: Prather is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Colonials. DeSean Goode is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Geeter is averaging 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 9-1, averaging 77.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Titans: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

