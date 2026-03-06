Richmond takes on La Salle in A-10 Tournament

La Salle Explorers (18-12, 11-8 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (25-6, 15-3 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (18-12, 11-8 A-10) vs. Richmond Spiders (25-6, 15-3 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond plays in the A-10 Tournament against La Salle.

The Spiders are 15-3 against A-10 opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Richmond is 24-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Explorers are 11-8 in A-10 play. La Salle is seventh in the A-10 scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 40.0%.

Richmond scores 73.6 points, 10.1 more per game than the 63.5 La Salle gives up. La Salle has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spiders won 92-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Aneisha Scott led the Spiders with 20 points, and Ashleigh Connor led the Explorers with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is averaging 21.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and four assists for the Spiders. Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Connor is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Explorers. Aryss Macktoon is averaging 14.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points per game.

Explorers: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

