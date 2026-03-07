Richmond plays Duquesne on 6-game road slide

Richmond Spiders (15-15, 5-12 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-14, 8-9 A-10) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes…

Richmond Spiders (15-15, 5-12 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (16-14, 8-9 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hits the road against Duquesne looking to end its six-game road losing streak.

The Dukes have gone 11-6 in home games. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 with 15.4 assists per game led by Tarence Guinyard averaging 4.9.

The Spiders are 5-12 in A-10 play. Richmond scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Duquesne averages 79.1 points, 5.4 more per game than the 73.7 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Duquesne gives up.

The Dukes and Spiders match up Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guinyard is averaging 16.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Dukes. Jimmie Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

AJ Lopez is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Spiders. Aiden Argabright is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 70.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Spiders: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

