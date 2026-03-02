Rice visits Anderson and Charlotte

Rice Owls (26-3, 16-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (13-16, 7-9 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (26-3, 16-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (13-16, 7-9 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Rice after Princess Anderson scored 23 points in Charlotte’s 64-57 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The 49ers have gone 8-6 at home. Charlotte has a 5-12 record against teams above .500.

The Owls have gone 16-0 against AAC opponents. Rice is sixth in the AAC with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Hailey Adams averaging 11.0.

Charlotte averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 3.4 per game Rice gives up. Rice has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 41.1% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in AAC play. Rice won the last matchup 84-59 on Jan. 8. Louann Battiston scored 20 points to help lead the Owls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanajah Hayes is averaging 11.2 points, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals for the 49ers. Anderson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Adams is averaging 8.4 points, 11 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 blocks for the Owls. Victoria Flores is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

