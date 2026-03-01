Rice secures 80-74 win over Temple

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Anderson’s 21 points helped Rice defeat Temple 80-74 on Sunday, the Owls’ sixth consecutive loss. Anderson…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Anderson’s 21 points helped Rice defeat Temple 80-74 on Sunday, the Owls’ sixth consecutive loss.

Anderson added six rebounds for the Owls (12-17, 6-10 American Athletic Conference). Trae Broadnax scored 15 points while going 6 of 13 (1 for 4 from 3-point range). Jalen Smith had 15 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Aiden Tobiason finished with 20 points for the Owls (15-14, 7-9). Temple also got 20 points from Derrian Ford. Masiah Gilyard finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Anderson scored 11 points in the first half and Rice went into the break trailing 36-35. Broadnax’s 15-point second half helped Rice close out the six-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.