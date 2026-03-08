Rhode Island and George Mason meet in A-10 Championship

George Mason Patriots (23-8, 18-2 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (27-4, 18-2 A-10) Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT…

George Mason Patriots (23-8, 18-2 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (27-4, 18-2 A-10)

Glen Allen, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and George Mason meet in the A-10 Championship.

The Rams have gone 18-2 against A-10 opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Rhode Island ranks second in the A-10 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Vital averaging 4.6.

The Patriots are 18-2 against A-10 opponents. George Mason is second in the A-10 with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Hawa Komara averaging 4.6.

Rhode Island’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game George Mason allows. George Mason has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Rhode Island won the last matchup 79-63 on Feb. 14. Brooklyn Gray scored 30 to help lead Rhode Island to the victory, and Komara scored 13 points for George Mason.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gray is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rams. Albina Syla is averaging 11 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Zahirah Walton is averaging 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.1 points per game.

Patriots: 8-2, averaging 66.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.