Reynolds scores 21, winner to take Minnesota 67-66 past Northwestern

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Langston Reynolds scored 21 points and scored the game-winning basket to lead Minnesota 67-66 past Northwestern in the final regular season game of the season for both Big Ten teams on Saturday.

Reynolds was 9 of 13 from the floor and scored the final four points over the last 26 seconds. He turned a three-point Golden Gophers (15-16, 8-12 Big Ten) deficit into a win with a layup with 11 seconds left, and scored 17 in the second half.

Cade Tyson had 15 points, while Isaac Asuma added 14 points and eight rebounds. Bobby Durkin scored 12, made 4 of 8 from behind the arc and had two steals.

The Golden Gophers had a 39-29 lead at the half after opening the game with an 18-2 run fueled by nine points from Asuma.

Nick Martinelli, the nation’s sixth-leading scorer (22.7 per game), had 23 points on 9-of-18 shooting and nine rebounds for the Wildcats (13-18, 5-15). Jake West added 14 points and hit 4 of 7 behind the arc, and Tre Singleton scored 10 to go with six rebounds and four assists.

Up next

Northwestern will be the No. 15 seed in the Big Ten tournament and face No. 18 seed Penn State on Tuesday in the opening round.

Minnesota will enter as the No. 11 seed and face No. 14 seed Rutgers in the second round Wednesday.

