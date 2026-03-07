Reaves has 17 in Fordham’s 61-49 win over Rhode Island

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 17 points helped Fordham defeat Rhode Island 61-49 on Saturday. Reaves shot 4 of…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dejour Reaves’ 17 points helped Fordham defeat Rhode Island 61-49 on Saturday.

Reaves shot 4 of 9 from the field and went 8 for 8 from the line for the Rams (17-14, 8-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rikus Schulte scored 14 points and added 13 rebounds.

Jahmere Tripp led the way for the Rams (16-15, 7-11) with 18 points. Tyler Cochran added 12 points, eight rebounds and four steals for Rhode Island.

Reaves scored seven points in the first half, and Fordham went into halftime trailing 28-25. The second half featured five lead changes before Fordham secured the victory. Schulte scored 12 second-half points to help seal the win.

