Rasmussen, Johnson lead Idaho over Eastern Washington 85-81, ending Eagles’ 8-game winning streak

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Jackson Rasmussen had 14 points, Biko Johnson scored 13 and Idaho beat Eastern Washington 85-81 on Monday night, ending the Eagles’ eight-game winning streak in a Big Sky Conference regular-season finale.

Rasmussen added eight rebounds and four assists for the Vandals (17-14, 9-9), who swept the season series. Johnson scored 11 of Idaho’s final 18 points. Jack Payne scored 12 and fellow reserve Trevon Blassingame added 11 as the pair combined to make seven of Idaho’s 14 3-pointers. Isaiah Brickner hit three 3s and also scored 11, while Aidan Sevilla scored 10 off the bench.

Isaiah Moses finished with 28 points for the Eagles (13-18, 11-7), who jumped out to an 8-0 lead before things fell apart. Alton Hamilton IV totaled 29 points, five rebounds and two blocks. JoJo Anderson pitched in with 15 points, five assists and three steals off the bench.

Idaho lead 34-30 at halftime and took the lead for good at 70-67 on Johnson’s 3-pointer with 3:43 remaining.

