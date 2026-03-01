Quinnipiac wins 67-63 against Canisius

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Asim Jones’ 27 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Canisius 67-63 in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Jones…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Asim Jones’ 27 points helped Quinnipiac defeat Canisius 67-63 in a regular-season finale on Sunday.

Jones shot 10 of 22 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Bobcats (19-12, 12-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Keith Mcknight scored 22 points while shooting 9 for 16 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Grant Randall had four points and shot 0 of 5 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Bryan Ndjonga finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (10-21, 5-15). Canisius also got 14 points from Kahlil Singleton. Michael Evbagharu also had 10 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

The MAAC Tournament runs Thursday through March 10 at Atlantic City, New Jersey. Quinnipiac finished fifth in the regular season and Canisius finished tied for 11th place.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.