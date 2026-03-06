Quinnipiac Bobcats play in MAAC Tournament against the Manhattan Jaspers

Manhattan Jaspers (11-19, 11-10 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-5, 19-1 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (11-19, 11-10 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (24-5, 19-1 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays in the MAAC Tournament against Manhattan.

The Bobcats’ record in MAAC games is 19-1, and their record is 5-4 in non-conference play. Quinnipiac has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Jaspers’ record in MAAC games is 11-10. Manhattan gives up 64.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Quinnipiac averages 68.2 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 64.2 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Quinnipiac allows.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Quinnipiac won the last matchup 74-56 on Jan. 24. Anna Foley scored 21 to help lead Quinnipiac to the win, and Colette Mulderig scored 21 points for Manhattan.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Ryan is averaging 9.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brianna Davis is averaging 15.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Jaspers. Mulderig is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 69.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.6 points per game.

Jaspers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

