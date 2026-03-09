Quinnipiac and Fairfield meet in MAAC Championship

Fairfield Stags (27-4, 21-1 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (26-5, 21-1 MAAC) Atlantic City, New Jersey; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (27-4, 21-1 MAAC) vs. Quinnipiac Bobcats (26-5, 21-1 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Monday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac and No. 25 Fairfield play for the MAAC Championship.

The Bobcats are 21-1 against MAAC opponents and 5-4 in non-conference play. Quinnipiac scores 67.7 points while outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game.

The Stags are 21-1 against MAAC teams. Fairfield is the top team in the MAAC scoring 10.5 fast break points per game.

Quinnipiac makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Fairfield has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Fairfield averages 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.9 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Quinnipiac gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Fairfield won the last meeting 75-63 on Feb. 14. Kaety L’Amoreaux scored 30 to help lead Fairfield to the victory, and Elia O’Donnell scored 14 points for Quinnipiac.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Girardi is averaging 4.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Bobcats. Jackie Grisdale is averaging 10.9 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games.

L’Amoreaux is averaging 18.1 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 steals for the Stags. Meghan Andersen is averaging 16 points and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 67.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points per game.

Stags: 10-0, averaging 73.9 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.