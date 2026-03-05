Queens plays West Georgia in ASUN Tournament

West Georgia Wolves (15-16, 9-10 ASUN) vs. Queens Royals (18-13, 13-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

West Georgia Wolves (15-16, 9-10 ASUN) vs. Queens Royals (18-13, 13-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces West Georgia in the ASUN Tournament.

The Royals have gone 13-5 against ASUN teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Queens has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolves are 9-10 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia ranks eighth in the ASUN shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Queens is shooting 48.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.5% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia’s 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Queens has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Royals won 91-84 in the last matchup on Feb. 21. Nasir Mann led the Royals with 26 points, and Josh Smith led the Wolves with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Mann is averaging 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Smith averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Shelton Williams-Dryden is shooting 54.3% and averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, averaging 87.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Wolves: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

