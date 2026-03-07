Purdue Fort Wayne takes on IU Indianapolis in Horizon Tournament

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (14-16, 10-11 Horizon) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-12, 13-8 Horizon) Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (14-16, 10-11 Horizon) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (19-12, 13-8 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and IU Indianapolis play in the Horizon Tournament.

The Mastodons have gone 13-8 against Horizon opponents, with a 6-4 record in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jaguars are 10-11 against Horizon teams. IU Indianapolis has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 71.0 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 68.1 IU Indianapolis gives up. IU Indianapolis has shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Purdue Fort Wayne won the last meeting 71-46 on Jan. 6. Alana Nelson scored 15 to help lead Purdue Fort Wayne to the victory, and Hailey Smith scored 11 points for IU Indianapolis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 16.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Mastodons. Lili Krasovec is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Nevaeh Foster averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Olivia Smith is shooting 41.7% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

