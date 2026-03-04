Prackett leads Indiana State against Northern Iowa after 22-point showing

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-13, 11-7 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-20, 5-14 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northern Iowa Panthers (15-13, 11-7 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-20, 5-14 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Northern Iowa after Clemisha Prackett scored 22 points in Indiana State’s 88-79 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

The Sycamores have gone 5-6 in home games. Indiana State is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 11-7 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is eighth in the MVC scoring 67.2 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Indiana State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Indiana State has given up to its opponents (44.0%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Iowa won 91-79 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Ryley Goebel led Northern Iowa with 32 points, and Tierney Kelsey led Indiana State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Claybrooks is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sycamores. Prackett is averaging 13.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the last 10 games.

Jenna Twedt averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Goebel is averaging 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 3.4 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.7 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

