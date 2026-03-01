Portland State faces Weber State on 6-game losing streak

Portland State Vikings (6-23, 2-15 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-21, 3-14 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (6-23, 2-15 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (9-21, 3-14 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State looks to end its six-game losing streak with a victory against Weber State.

The Wildcats have gone 6-8 in home games. Weber State is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

The Vikings are 2-15 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.7 turnovers per game.

Weber State is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 43.4% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Weber State allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Portland State won 68-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 2. Kyleigh Brown led Portland State with 18 points, and Hannah Robbins led Weber State with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney White is averaging 6.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Wildcats. Antoniette Emma-Nnopu is averaging 14.0 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the past 10 games.

Brown is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 16.9 points. Ciera Ellington is averaging 14 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 62.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.