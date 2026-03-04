Portland plays in WCC Tournament against the Pepperdine

Pepperdine Waves (9-22, 4-14 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (13-18, 6-12 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland…

Pepperdine Waves (9-22, 4-14 WCC) vs. Portland Pilots (13-18, 6-12 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays in the WCC Tournament against Pepperdine.

The Pilots’ record in WCC games is 6-12, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Portland is third in the WCC with 16.6 assists per game led by Joel Foxwell averaging 6.5.

The Waves’ record in WCC games is 4-14. Pepperdine is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Portland averages 74.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 79.6 Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 10.3 per game Portland allows.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Pepperdine won the last meeting 95-87 on Feb. 19. Aaron Clark scored 29 to help lead Pepperdine to the win, and Foxwell scored 35 points for Portland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foxwell is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Pilots. James O’Donnell is averaging 11.7 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 15.5 points for the Waves. Danilo Dozic is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 79.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

