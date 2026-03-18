Portland and Sam Houston meet in NIT

Sam Houston Bearkats (18-12, 11-8 CUSA) at Portland Pilots (18-14, 12-8 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Sam Houston Bearkats (18-12, 11-8 CUSA) at Portland Pilots (18-14, 12-8 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland takes on Sam Houston in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pilots have gone 12-8 against WCC opponents, with a 6-6 record in non-conference play. Portland is fourth in the WCC in team defense, giving up 63.4 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Bearkats’ record in CUSA games is 11-8. Sam Houston ranks third in the CUSA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Deborah Ogayemi averaging 3.8.

Portland averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 39.6% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhyan Mogel is averaging 9.2 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pilots. Florence Dallow is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Fanta Kone is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 steals for the Bearkats. Whitney Dunn is averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 64.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.