Pitt extends its season with a 71-69 overtime win against Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Corhen scored 21 points, and Nojus Indrusaitis scored the winning bucket with 4.3 seconds left in overtime to give Pittsburgh a 71-69 victory over Syracuse on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

With the win, Pitt (12-19, 5-13) clinched the final spot into the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Syracuse (15-16, 6-12) will enter the tournament on a five-game losing streak.

The game was scoreless for nearly 2 1/2 minutes in overtime before Pitt called a timeout with 10.2 seconds left. Indrusaitis then took the inbound pass and drove to the basket and scored when William Kyle III was called for goaltending.

Naithan George’s 3-point heave from midcourt hit the back of the rim to end it.

Barry Dunning Jr. added 17 points and Indrusaitis finished with 16 for the Panthers.

George scored a season-high 26 points for Syracuse. Donnie Freeman added 18 points and Nate Kingz chipped in with 14.

Freeman made a pair of free throws with 1:08 left in regulation to knot it at 65-all. Damarco Minor’s 3-point try for Pitt rimmed out with 14 seconds left, and Kingz missed a 3-point try at the buzzer to force overtime.

Up next

Pitt: The No. 15 seed Panthers play 10th-seeded Stanford on Tuesday to open the ACC Tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Syracuse: The No. 14 seed Orange face 11th-seeded SMU on Tuesday in the conference tournament.

