Perkins leads Villanova against Xavier after 20-point outing

Xavier Musketeers (14-16, 6-13 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (23-7, 14-5 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Xavier after Tyler Perkins scored 20 points in Villanova’s 76-57 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Wildcats are 12-3 on their home court. Villanova is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Musketeers have gone 6-13 against Big East opponents. Xavier is 7-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Villanova averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Xavier gives up. Xavier has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points fewer than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Villanova won the last matchup 92-89 on Feb. 17. Acaden Lewis scored 21 points points to help lead the Wildcats to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perkins is averaging 13.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Lewis is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Carroll is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 3-7, averaging 78.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

