Pennsylvania visits Brown after Lewis’ 20-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-11, 8-5 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-17, 3-10 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-11, 8-5 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (9-17, 3-10 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown plays Pennsylvania after Landon Lewis scored 20 points in Brown’s 86-80 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears have gone 6-7 at home. Brown is 2-13 against opponents over .500.

The Quakers are 8-5 in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 2.1 points per game.

Brown is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Brown allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Pennsylvania won the last matchup 81-73 on Jan. 10. Ethan Roberts scored 28 points to help lead the Quakers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Paragon averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 7.0 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Lewis is averaging 16.9 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Roberts is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Quakers. TJ Power is averaging 17.0 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 2-8, averaging 67.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Quakers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.