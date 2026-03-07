Parrish helps Presbyterian earn 91-85 OT victory over Radford in Big South Conference Championship

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Carl Parrish scored six of his 23 points in overtime and Presbyterian upset Radford 91-85…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Carl Parrish scored six of his 23 points in overtime and Presbyterian upset Radford 91-85 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Big South Conference Championship.

No. 6 seed Presbyterian will play No. 2 seed Winthrop on Saturday in the semifinals. No. 1 seed High Point squares off against fourth-seeded UNC Asheville in the other semifinal Saturday.

Parrish shot 7 for 16 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Blue Hose (15-17). Jaylen Peterson totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds. Chidi Chiakwelu shot 8 of 8 from the field to finish with 18 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Del Jones led the way for the third-seeded Highlanders (16-16) with 22 points and six assists. Jaylon Johnson added 20 points and three steals. Lukas Walls totaled 18 points and three steals.

Chiakwelu scored eight points in the first half and Presbyterian went into the break trailing 36-28.

Josh Pickett hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left and Parrish made a 30-footer at the buzzer as the Blue Hose forced OT tied at 77.

