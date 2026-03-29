Page leads Columbia against Wisconsin after 24-point game

Columbia Lions (23-8, 11-4 Ivy League) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (16-17, 5-14 Big Ten) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Columbia Lions (23-8, 11-4 Ivy League) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (16-17, 5-14 Big Ten)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Wisconsin after Perri Page scored 24 points in Columbia’s 74-68 win against the California Golden Bears.

Wisconsin allows 72.1 points and has been outscored by 3.8 points per game.

Columbia leads the Ivy League with 16.1 assists. Fliss Henderson leads the Lions with 3.7.

Wisconsin averages 68.3 points, 9.5 more per game than the 58.8 Columbia allows. Columbia averages 71.6 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 72.1 Wisconsin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Howell is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Kyrah Daniels is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 6.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Riley Weiss is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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