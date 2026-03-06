Pacific Tigers play in WCC Tournament against the Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars (8-24, 7-12 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (11-18, 6-12 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (8-24, 7-12 WCC) vs. Pacific Tigers (11-18, 6-12 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific faces Washington State in the WCC Tournament.

The Tigers are 6-12 against WCC opponents and 5-6 in non-conference play. Pacific ranks ninth in the WCC with 14.2 assists per game led by Daria Nestorov averaging 5.0.

The Cougars’ record in WCC play is 7-12. Washington State ranks eighth in the WCC shooting 28.6% from 3-point range.

Pacific scores 65.2 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 73.2 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Pacific allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Pacific won 65-53 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Nestorov led Pacific with 15 points, and Charlotte Abraham led Washington State with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophia Mindermann averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Sydney Ward is shooting 53.4% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Eleonora Villa is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Abraham is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

